Some Towns Replacing Buses With On-Demand Shuttles

Some U.S. cities are changing their approach to public transportation – making it on-demand.
Towns like Wilson, North Carolina have replaced public buses with on-demand shuttles, which can be ordered from an app and give you a ride anywhere in town for $1.50.
For smaller towns, it can be more efficient than running bus routes throughout the day. But officials in larger cities are concerned about traffic congestion from so many shuttles.
