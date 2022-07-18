      Weather Alert

Some Towns Replacing Buses With On-Demand Shuttles

Jul 18, 2022 @ 4:08pm
A bus stop with a blank billboard

Some U.S. cities are changing their approach to public transportation – making it on-demand.

Towns like Wilson, North Carolina have replaced public buses with on-demand shuttles, which can be ordered from an app and give you a ride anywhere in town for $1.50.

For smaller towns, it can be more efficient than running bus routes throughout the day. But officials in larger cities are concerned about traffic congestion from so many shuttles.

