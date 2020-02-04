Some popular Stores will be closing their doors in 2020
This Thursday, July 9, 2015 photo shows a Pizza Hut restaurant in Taunton, Mass. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
The retail world is changing. Many stores we grew up with are closing their doors. More stores will be closing in 2020. According to WGN-TV even food chains like Pizza Hut, Applebee’s, Steak N’ Shake, & Burger King are feeling the crunch. Here are some of the numbers.
Pizza Hut is Losing 500 Branches
Applebee’s Will Lose 120 Restaurants (we already saw one Joliet location on Route 52 close last year)
Quiznos Sub Will Lose 1000 Restaurants
Steak n’ Shake Will Lose 44 Restaurants (Joliet lost the Larkin Avenue location last year)
Burger King To Shut Down 250 Branches
There are some retail business’ set to close some locations as well.
Gap is Saying Farewell To 230 Stores
Payless ShoeSource Will Lose 2,500 Branches
JCPenney Will Lose 27 Department Stores
There’s more stores and the full story from WGN-TV here.