Some of the corporate April Fools’ Day pranks this year include Jagermeister’s “Jagerbong” kit Yes it’s what you think . . . Tinder’s fake height verification feature . . . McDonald’s Australia announcing the McPickle sandwich . . . and Hasbro revealing “Mr. Avocado Head.”
Pickle lovers, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger. It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It’s sure to be a treat for all your senses. #dailynuggets #mcpickle #pickleoverload #maccas #imlovinit
Mova Globes announced a new flat globe for flat earthers.
You asked. We answered. The #FlatEarth MOVA Globe is available now on https://t.co/4HtFIUr2qg. pic.twitter.com/MFrphk9UGA
— MOVA Globes (@movaglobes) April 1, 2019
T-Mobile jumped in as well.