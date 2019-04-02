Some of the corporate April Fools’ Day pranks
By Todd Boss
|
Apr 2, 2019 @ 2:24 PM

Some of the corporate April Fools’ Day pranks this year include Jagermeister’s “Jagerbong” kit Yes it’s what you think . . . Tinder’s fake height verification feature . . . McDonald’s Australia announcing the McPickle sandwich . . . and Hasbro revealing “Mr. Avocado Head.”

Mova Globes announced a new flat globe for flat earthers.

T-Mobile jumped in as well.

 

 

