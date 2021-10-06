      Weather Alert

Some Of The Best Local Haunted Houses!

Oct 6, 2021 @ 4:05pm
Basement of the Dead
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 24
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 6
42 W. New York Street
Aurora, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets

 

Statesville Haunted Prison
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Oct. 1
Closes: Saturday, Oct. 31
17250 S. Weber Road
Crest Hill, IL
Buy Tickets

 

D.E.A.D. Rising Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 25
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31
Behind 13624 S. Cicero
Crestwood, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets

 

Hell’s Gate Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Thursday, Sept. 30
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31
Transportation to site by shuttle only
Parking at Lockport Metra Lot
1300 South State Street
Lockport, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets

 

Evil Intentions Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 24
Closes: Sunday, Oct. 31
900 Grace Street
Elgin, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets

 

Massacre Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Saturday, Sept. 25
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 6
299 Montgomery Road
Montgomery, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets

 

Hoppers Haunted House
Official Facebook Page
Opens: Friday, Sept. 24
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 6
11576 IL-2
Rockford, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Admission $20. $14 for military or first responders. $15 per person if you bring a toy for a child or something for a teenager for Shining Stars Organization.Ticket sales in person.

 

 

13th Floor Haunted House
Official Website
Opens: Friday, Sept. 24
Closes: Saturday, Nov. 13
1940 George Street
Melrose Park, IL
Location, Dates and Hours
Buy Tickets

 

 

 

 

 

