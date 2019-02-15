Some New Movies to Check Out This Weekend

“Happy Death Day 2U” (PG-13) Jessica Rothe returns as sorority murder victim Tree Gelbman. She was killed 11 times in the first movie before finally getting the day to stop repeating itself by catching her killer. The sequel is more of a sci-fi movie than a horror thriller. In this one, she finds out it was Carter’s roommate that caused the original time loop. And now they’re stuck in a new time loop with a different killer . . . and in a parallel universe where her mom’s still alive.

“Isn’t It Romantic” (PG-13) Trailer Rebel Wilson is a cynical architect who hates romantic comedies. But after she’s mugged on the subway, she wakes up to find herself in a bizarre clichéd parody of one. Liam Hemsworth is a client who suddenly takes an interest in her. And Adam Devine is her best friend, who gets caught up in his own romance with Priyanka Chopra.

“Donnybrook” (R) Jamie Bell is desperate to get his family out of a drug-torn neighborhood, so he enters himself in a brutal cage match to fight for a $100,000 prize. But the fight takes on even more meaning when his opponent ends up being the guy who got his wife hooked on drugs. Frank Grillo is the drug dealer, and Margaret Qualley from “The Leftovers” is in it as Grillo’s sister. Margaret Qualley is the daughter of “Groundhog Day” star Andie MacDowell.