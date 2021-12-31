      Weather Alert

Some Country Superstars Drop Out of NYE Live ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ – Covid Cases and Protocol

Dec 31, 2021 @ 11:07am

BREAKING COUNTRY NEWS: 

Some big names have dropped out of this year’s New Year’s Eve Live, Nashville’s Big Bash.  The variety special is set to air on CBS, tonight (Friday) night (December 31st) beginning at 7 p.m. [8 p.m. ET].

Sam Hunt, Elle King, and Zac Brown Band will not be joining the five-hour celebration, to ring in 2022.

Zac Brown Band dropped out, after lead singer, Zac Brown, tested positive for COVID.

The other two pulled out for COVID protocol reasons as well.

The show will now feature Lady A as a headlining act for the evening.

Still scheduled:  Dierks Bentley, Blake SheltonJason Aldean, Brooks & DunnLuke BryanDarius RuckerMiranda LambertJimmie AllenKelsea BalleriniGabby Barrett, Cole Swindell, Jon PardiCarly Pearce, Chris JansonRiley GreenIngrid AndressBrelandKing Calaway, and Lainey Wilson.

The show is produced from Nashville (and free to the public, there).

The five-hour broadcast will feature more than 50 back-to-back performances; and will cross multiple time zones as America rings in 2022.

[Are you still going out to a New Year’s Eve party despite COVID-19 concerns? ]

TAGS
#CBS #ElleKing #LadyA #NYE #SamHunt #ZacBrownBand
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Images Make Us Crave High-Calorie Food
Win Passes to a Chicago Wolves Game!
Packin' Heat for the Holidays? Wait Till You See What TSA Just Confiscated...
Connect With Us Listen To Us On