Some Country Superstars Drop Out of NYE Live ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ – Covid Cases and Protocol

Some big names have dropped out of this year’s New Year’s Eve Live, Nashville’s Big Bash. The variety special is set to air on CBS, tonight (Friday) night (December 31st) beginning at 7 p.m. [8 p.m. ET].
Sam Hunt, Elle King, and Zac Brown Band will not be joining the five-hour celebration, to ring in 2022.
Zac Brown Band dropped out, after lead singer, Zac Brown, tested positive for COVID.
The other two pulled out for COVID protocol reasons as well.
The show will now feature Lady A as a headlining act for the evening.
Still scheduled: Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, Miranda Lambert, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Cole Swindell, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson, Riley Green, Ingrid Andress, Breland, King Calaway, and Lainey Wilson.
The show is produced from Nashville (and free to the public, there).
The five-hour broadcast will feature more than 50 back-to-back performances; and will cross multiple time zones as America rings in 2022.
