Over the Oscars’ 90 years there have been many changes, and some more are in the works for the biggest night in film. The board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have voted for three changes.

– A new category is being designed around achievement in popular film.

– There will be an earlier airdate for 2020: …it’ll be February 9th.

and

– there will be a more globally accessible, strict three-hour telecast.