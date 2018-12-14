Some Big Movies Open This Weekend
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 7:19 AM

“Once Upon a Deadpool” (PG-13) Fred Savage joins Ryan Reynolds for a PG-13 version of “Deadpool 2”. They’ve cut out the R-rated profanity, graphic violence, and sexually explicit material so it’s, quote, “filtered through the prism of childlike innocence.” The [Eff] Cancer charity will get $1 of every ticket sold between now and Christmas. But in the spirit of the movie’s new rating, their F-bomb was temporarily changed to Fudge Cancer.

“The Mule” (R) Clint Eastwood is hurting for cash and takes a driving job before he realizes he’s now a drug mule for a Mexican cartel. And he becomes their best runner, since no one suspects an old man of being a drug smuggler. Bradley Cooper and Michael Pena are the DEA agents chasing him.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (PG) Shameik Moore plays Miles Morales, a kid who becomes the Spider-Man of his reality and then somehow crosses paths with more spider-heroes from other dimensions. Jake Johnson from “New Girl” is the Peter Parker Spider-Man who mentors him.

“Mortal Engines” (PG-13) An apocalyptic movie set in a future where major cities are now armored vehicles and “London” is a predator that attacks the smaller cities for their resources. It stars a cast of mostly unknowns, with an Icelandic actress named Hera Hilmar as a girl trying to avenge her mother’s murder and Hugo Weaving as the bad guy.

