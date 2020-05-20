Solange’s Saint Heron announces virtual festival with Parsons School of Design
Dia Dipasupil/WireImageSolange’s Saint Heron multidisciplinary creative agency and design studio is launching an immersive virtual festival focused around creativity and innovation.
Dubbed ‘Here and Now’ the fest is the singer’s collaboration with the New York City-based New School’s School of Fashion, one of five academic institutions housed within the New School’s Parsons School of Design.
The program is described as “an immersive virtual festival designed to celebrate and showcase the thesis and capstone work from the Class of 2020” during the COVID-19 pandemic, giving them “the opportunity to share their creative visions on an international stage.”
The virtual experience takes place from June to August with programming highlights including mentorship opportunities, online discussions, workshops, film screenings, and a 3D installation feature.
“We look forward to working with the students over the coming weeks and helping bring attention to their hard work and unique perspective,” Solange shared in a statement. “As the world confronts the challenges of our current global crisis, fashion and design communities must embrace new ways to pause, evolve, and adapt.”
