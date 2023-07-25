98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Social Media’s Joke about Garth Brooks – That He’s a ‘Serial Killer’ – Has Gone Sour

July 25, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Share
Social Media’s Joke about Garth Brooks – That He’s a ‘Serial Killer’ – Has Gone Sour
Garth Brooks Blake Shelton – Dive Bar Tour 2019

Garth Brooks Keeps Getting Accused of Being A Serial Killer on Social Media.  Here’s Why

On what was Twitter (now called “X”), people are jumping on a bandwagon, to call Garth Brooks a “serial killer.”

While the accusation isn’t based on anything factual, people have been running with the narrative – and this was before Brooks’ Bud Light and Ukraine aid controversies.

It started with comedian Tom Segura and Brooks’ 2018 tour announcement.

Brooks says, “Let’s get physical playing music,” at the end of the video.  Segura jokes that Brooks looked like a serial killer.

Well, now, the story has blown out of proportion, with a conspiracy theory about his tour dates coinciding with missing people reports.

Segura fans ask, “Where are the bodies, Garth?” on Brooks’ posts.

However:  Some people now genuinely believe there are facts behind this (there are none), so they claim Brooks is a serial killer on Elon Musk’s platform.

Segura told Theo Von, on his podcast, that Brooks blocked him on Instagram.

Why do you think people are so quick to run with false information?

Is this a playful joke, or should it be taken more seriously?

More about:
#ConspiracyTheory
#ElonMusk
#GarthBrooks
#TomSegura
#Twitter
#X
Instagram

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.

Recent Posts