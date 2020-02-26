Social Media Threat Directed at Minooka High School South Campus
Minooka Community High School is sharing details regarding a bomb threat on social media. It was at 11:45pm Tuesday night the district received an anonymous tip stating that they observed a social media posting of a bomb threat at the Minooka South campus at 11:00 am on Wednesday. The district did say that they have not been able to verify the social media threat but did contact the Channahon Police Department who conducted a inspection of the building on Wednesday morning, where nothing of a threatening nature was discovered. While the treat was directed toward the South Campus, the Channahon Police has shared all available information with the Minooka Police Department and the MCHS Central Campus location. The district also stated that they have referred the matter to local law enforcement for further investigation.