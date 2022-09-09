98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Social Media Reveals Many Fans Thought It Was Queen Latifah Who Died

September 9, 2022 10:30AM CDT
Queen Latifah was one of the top trends on social media, yesterday – but for all the wrong reasons.

Once news broke out, about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many thought that it was the actor Queen Latifah, who had passed away.

One person on Twitter wrote, quote:  “I told my momma the Queen had died, she talking ’bout ‘Latifah!!‘”

After that tweet received 83,000 likes in three hours, it only took two hours when another user had the same experience with their friend.

