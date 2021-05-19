Social Media Post About Attack On Grundy County Teen Goes Viral
A 13-year-old Grundy County girl is receiving an outpouring of support after a social media post claiming she was attacked by a classmate went viral. In a Facebook post on Monday, the sister of Charlee Funes said a girl who has repeatedly bullied her assaulted the teen in PE class last week at Gardner Grade School. The post included photos showing Charlee with scrapes and blood on her face. School officials released a statement yesterday saying the district has launched an investigation with law enforcement and took immediate action on the student who committed the misconduct.
Facebook post below:
Hey Facebook. Today I’m going to share a story about my 13 year old sister, Charlee. Charlee goes to Gardner Grade School. She’s a 7th grader with the biggest heart in the world. Charlee wouldn’t touch a fly. Charlee has been repeatedly bullied by a girl in her class. Every instance was always name calling, never physical. Last week, however, this changed. Charlee was in PE Class when she attacked her. I’m not exaggerating when I say attacked. She was slammed into the pavement face first. Charlee lost half her front tooth and suffered severe scrapes to her face. Not only that, she’s traumatized. She did not deserve this.
The school never even called an ambulance. Charlee was helped up by her friend in PE Class. On top of that, the girl who attacked her has several records from other schools, not including GGS. The girl received a 2 day suspension. My mom met with the school’s principal today. To sum up their discussion, the school is sweeping this under the rug. The principal would not discuss anything to my mom without an attorney. Likewise, we are also seeking legal help.
My sister did not deserve this. My mom is now burdened with medical bills. My sister is now burdened with trauma. She’s going to be scared to trust other people. 13 years old.
What I’m asking you, my Facebook friends, is to share her story. We are trying to reach the local news stations. I pray that her story gets out and she gets the justice she deserves, because GGS certainly won’t serve it.