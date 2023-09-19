98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Social Media Makes Moms Feel Like THIS… How Would YOUR Mom Feel?

September 19, 2023 11:49AM CDT
Social Media Makes Moms Feel Like Bad Parents  
A survey of 2,000 moms reveals that, sometimes, one out of every three moms thinks she’s a “bad mom“…  And this problem is worse for those who specifically watch “mom influencer” content.

Mothers who are on social media are four times as likely to feel like a bad parent.  77% say social media puts pressure on moms to act or look a certain way.  79% say society puts too many expectations on a mom’s shoulders.

Respondents felt pressure – from social media – to add tasks like exercising, cooking, and waking up early to their routines.

It is important to remember that their authenticity is their greatest strength, and there is no one-size-fits-all in motherhood,” so says Dunja Kokotovic of INTIMINA.

(See more, here:  swnsdigital)

 

