Social Media Makes Moms Feel Like THIS… How Would YOUR Mom Feel?

A survey of 2,000 moms reveals that, sometimes, one out of every three moms thinks she’s a “bad mom“… And this problem is worse for those who specifically watch “mom influencer” content.

Mothers who are on social media are four times as likely to feel like a bad parent. 77% say social media puts pressure on moms to act or look a certain way. 79% say society puts too many expectations on a mom’s shoulders.

Respondents felt pressure – from social media – to add tasks like exercising, cooking, and waking up early to their routines.

“It is important to remember that their authenticity is their greatest strength, and there is no one-size-fits-all in motherhood,” so says Dunja Kokotovic of INTIMINA.

