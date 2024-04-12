98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Social Media Finds the Man Who Left his Wife and Kids – So She Can Do THIS

April 12, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Woman Files for Divorce after the Internet Found her “Missing” Husband

A once married woman can finally file to end her marriage, after her “missing” husband was found, following a Facebook plea for his whereabouts.

The request for help, from Ashley McGuire, went viral on social media.  She asked Facebook users to help her find her husband, who had allegedly walked out on her and their children, this year.

Ashley she said she wanted to track down her husband, so that she could “finally close this chapter,” and “move on” with her life, by getting his signature on documents to finalize their divorce.

Six hours after Ashley’s Facebook post, Charlie was found.

Now Ashley has more than enough information to locate him.

