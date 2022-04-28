      Weather Alert

Social Media Challenge Mimics 1970’s Commercial With Damaging Results

Apr 28, 2022 @ 6:55am

A TikTok challenge is taking a page from a 70’s commercial when the Kool-Aid man crashed through fences.

So, now:  Kids, acting like the Kool-Aid man, having been doing just that.

Homeowners have reported this to Joliet police.  The latest fence that was torn down got hit at about 2 in the morning, one day this week, along Black Road and Meadow.

Witnesses say they saw four kids in an SUV videotape what they did.  If anyone has any Ring doorbell video, you’re asked to submit that to police.

This TikTok challenge isn’t new.  It was first reported in other states, in late 2021.

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR KOOL-AID – Double vision: Kool-Aid Man enjoys the 81st Annual Great Sand Sculpture Contest, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2013, in Long Beach, Calif. He delivered fun and smiles – and refreshing Kool-Aid  to visitors all weekend long. Oh yeah? OH YEAH! (Rene Macura/AP Images for Kool-Aid)
TAGS
#HeyKool-Aid! #Kool-AidMan #PoliceRreq #TikTokChallenge Ring
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are 6 Ways to Fix Your Credit
Win 5 Free Drinks from Brewed Awakenings!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Co-Workers Who Give Credit Get Credit, Too
Care Packages - Let's Send 'Em to our Deployed Troops
Luke Combs Shares New Album Title, Cover Art
Connect With Us Listen To Us On