Social Media Challenge Mimics 1970’s Commercial With Damaging Results

A TikTok challenge is taking a page from a 70’s commercial when the Kool-Aid man crashed through fences.
So, now: Kids, acting like the Kool-Aid man, having been doing just that.
Homeowners have reported this to Joliet police. The latest fence that was torn down got hit at about 2 in the morning, one day this week, along Black Road and Meadow.
Witnesses say they saw four kids in an SUV videotape what they did. If anyone has any Ring doorbell video, you’re asked to submit that to police.
This TikTok challenge isn’t new. It was first reported in other states, in late 2021.