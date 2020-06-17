      Weather Alert

Snowballs, in June? You Bet. Get to Allied Nursery and Garden Center.

Jun 17, 2020 @ 3:56pm

ALLIED NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER has them, and so much more!  “Snowballs” are gorgeous, bright-white spheres of blossoms, which hang like summer ornaments from a mid- to large sized shrub – perfect for privacy and picturesque.  Hydrangeas are very much like them; and the blossoms may turn pink or blue, depending upon the soil.

This week, in the Garden Center, a wide variety of blooming hydrangeas are 20% off!

They could be a beautiful baby gender-reveal!

Plus, every one at ALLIED NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER is ready to answer your garden or grass question.  Just look for a friendly helper in an orange vest.

You can create your own cottage Cottage Garden, English Garden, or Grandma’s Garden, and Allied nursery will show you how — the plants to use, and how to plant them.

ALLIED NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER is at the corner of Route 53 & Schweitzer Road, in Joliet.

This Week in the Garden Center we are Featuring our Wide Variety of Blooming Hydrangeas – 20% Off!

HOURS:  Open M-F 7AM – 4:30PM, Saturday 8AM – 4pm   Sunday 10am – 2pm

  • Allied Nursery supports many local organizations in fundraising activities
  • Pick from a large selection of trees, shrubs, evergreens, perennials, including “Proven Winners” plant selections.
  • Check out their Facebook page for videos and plant care suggestions!
