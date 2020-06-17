Snowballs, in June? You Bet. Get to Allied Nursery and Garden Center.
ALLIED NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER has them, and so much more! “Snowballs” are gorgeous, bright-white spheres of blossoms, which hang like summer ornaments from a mid- to large sized shrub – perfect for privacy and picturesque. Hydrangeas are very much like them; and the blossoms may turn pink or blue, depending upon the soil.
This week, in the Garden Center, a wide variety of blooming hydrangeas are 20% off!
They could be a beautiful baby gender-reveal!
Plus, every one at ALLIED NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER is ready to answer your garden or grass question. Just look for a friendly helper in an orange vest.
You can create your own cottage Cottage Garden, English Garden, or Grandma’s Garden, and Allied nursery will show you how — the plants to use, and how to plant them.
ALLIED NURSERY & GARDEN CENTER is at the corner of Route 53 & Schweitzer Road, in Joliet.
This Week in the Garden Center we are Featuring our Wide Variety of Blooming Hydrangeas – 20% Off!
HOURS: Open M-F 7AM – 4:30PM, Saturday 8AM – 4pm Sunday 10am – 2pm
- Allied Nursery supports many local organizations in fundraising activities
- Pick from a large selection of trees, shrubs, evergreens, perennials, including “Proven Winners” plant selections.
- Check out their Facebook page for videos and plant care suggestions!
-