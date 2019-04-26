Snow Saturday Night? It Could Happen

If you thought April 14th’s snow was it for 2019, look out we may not be done just yet. With Saturday nights rain, falling temperatures, and 45 mph wind gusts a sighting of snow is possible. WGN-TV is reporting that any accumulation will be North of I-88. But there are conflicting reports. Other forecast models say we not see any snow in the Chicago suburbs. We know this if you are traveling north Saturday night or Sunday especially crossing the Wisconsin border, you are going to encounter some snow. Snow this late is not very common, in fact we’ve only had snow this late in the season in 12 of the last 134 years. Whatever the case, What the Heck Mother Nature?