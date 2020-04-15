Snow Causing Numerous Accidents on I-55 and I-80
photo by Kathy Bostick
A 1-2″ dusting of snow this morning has caused a bunch of accidents this morning. I-55 has problems Northbound in Bolingbrook at the Route 53 overpass. On I-80 on the Bridge in Joliet there is a report of a 5-car pileup. There are numerous accidents this morning so be careful. The worst was the 60 car pileup that closed the Kennedy at the start of rush hour today. It’s the middle of April, but Mother Nature gives us another challenging slippery commute.