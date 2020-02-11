Snow and the Coldest Day of Winter coming for Valentines Day
Cupid might be a little cold this year, he might also have a little snow on his wings. The National Weather Service says we can expect several inches of snow beginning Wednesday afternoon thru Thursday morning. Then temperatures will fall and bring us our coldest day of Winter thus far with Valentine’s High temp only around 13 degrees on Friday. The good news, it’s only going to last a day, we will warm back up to the middle 30’s this weekend. Here’s the complete forecast:
Wednesday
Cloudy. Light snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Wednesday Night
Snow. Several inches of accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Thursday
Cloudy. Light snow likely in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the afternoon. Some snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 20s. Then temperatures falling into the mid teens by evening. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 2 to 6 below.
Friday
Sunny. Highs 11 to 15.
Friday Night
Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 10 above. Then temperatures becoming steady or slowly rising.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.