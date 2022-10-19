Snooze Button: Almost Two-Out-of-Three of Us Hit That Thing

Do you find yourself hitting the snooze button in the morning?

You’re not alone: A new study from the University of Notre Dame reveals that almost 60% of people sleep in, for those nine-or-so extra minutes.

About 33% of Americans don’t get enough sleep, so chronic sleepiness could be a factor. It’s the tiredness, and not the use of the snooze button, that seems to be the problem.

“Waking to one alarm or hitting the snooze button and waking to two or three alarms doesn’t make much of a difference. If you need an alarm because you’re sleep-deprived — that’s the issue,” Aaron Striegel said.

Waking up naturally, without an alarm, tended to show the best results. This is because the body has a natural physiological response, which helps us feel alert, once we have had enough rest.

The way to do it: Get to bed a bit earlier, each night. Limit yourself to one hit of the button for a week or two. Then wake with your regular alarm, but without hitting the snooze, for another two weeks or so. Then, your body will begin to gradually awaken at your alarm time, or even a little before.

Take time for a little more, here: (Study Finds)