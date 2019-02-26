Snoop Dogg and Mathew McConaughey Cover Willie Nelson

The unlikely duo of Snoop Dogg and Mathew McConaughey are the latest celebs to team up for an episode of Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke–and they did not disappoint. With Matthew at the wheel and Snoop riding shotgun, the duo hits the streets of L.A., covering a bevy of tunes, including “I Wanna Rock N Roll All Night,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Gin & Juice” and Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again.”

Matthew and Snoop will appear in the upcoming flick, The Beach Bum, on March 29.