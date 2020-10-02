‘SNL’ unveils first look at Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as Biden and Harris
NBCUniversal(NEW YORK) — Get ready! Saturday Night Live returns with a bang over the weekend right as election season hits full swing.
With Saturday’s premiere airing just days before the highly anticipated Vice Presidential debate between current VP Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris, fans finally got their first look at SNL‘s version of the Democratic ticket.
It was previously announced that Maya Rudolph would reprise her Emmy Award-winning role as Harris while comedian Jim Carrey will join this season to play Joe Biden. The two transformed for their roles in an 18 second teaser, posted Thursday.
The clip shows Carrey donning a convincing head of white hair while Rudolph adjusts her own brown bob before both suit up and stand back to back, officially revealing their look when SNL returns for season 46.
Fans are already remarking on Carrey’s uncanny resemblance to Biden, as the comedian has already replicated the former VP’s wide grin and other mannerisms.
It was also announced that Alec Baldwin will also be returning to portray President Donald Trump once more.
Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion were previously announced to ring in the season as host and musical guest, respectively.
Catch the explosive premiere Saturday, October 3, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
By Megan Stone
