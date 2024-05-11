‘SNL’ to Celebrate 50 Years with a 3 Hour Special

More TV in my portfolio

Hard to believe, but a show which has made us laugh pretty hard – even turned comedic actors into household names – now comes up on a very big occasion.

“Saturday Night Live” will air a three-hour special, to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.

The show will be on Sunday, February 16th, 2025. Lorne Michaels, the show’s creator and executive producer is keeping wraps on the specific plans, for now.

So far, they haven’t shared who will be part of the event. But you know the really big names from SNL – over five decades – are already working on it.

The show’s 49th season will wrap up on May 18th, with Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter.

Who should return for 50 anniversary?