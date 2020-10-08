SNL Cancels Musical Guest Morgan Wallen
Rising country star Morgan Wallen was supposed to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week. But then, on Wednesday, TikTok videos surfaced of Wallen partying without a mask and kissing multiple women while at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa over the weekend. NBC canceled him. Wallen confirmed the news in a video posted on Instagram. “I got a call from the show letting me know I would no longer be able to play. And that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand.” He further apologized to SNL, his fans and his team.
“My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted,” Wallen said, “and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams.” He added, “I think I have some growing up to do. I think I lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy, so I’m going to try to work on that. I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again.”