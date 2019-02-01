Snake bites woman’s behind in the bathroom!!!!

A woman is okay after being bitten by a snake hiding in her toilet. Helen Richards, from Queensland, Australia, said she was using the restroom when she felt something bite her rear-end. Richards said she quickly jumped up and turned on the light only to find a python curled up in the toilet. She remained calm, placed a pot over the toilet lid and called a snake catcher to capture the reptile. Richards noted that her bathroom habits have forever changed. She said she will always turn the light on before using the restroom and will also peak into the toilet bowl before sitting down.