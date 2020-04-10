Smoking Marijuana Could Increase Risk Of COVID-19 Complications
Let’s face it – a lot of us are getting through the stress of quarantine by lighting up a joint or two. But doctors warn that smoking marijuana could increase the risk of complications from COVID-19.
Dr. Albert Rizzo of the American Lung Association says smoking cannabis – much like cigarettes – causes inflammation in the lungs and can make a coronavirus infection worse.
It can also make it harder for a doctor to acccurately diagnose symptoms.
Smokers and people with asthma or lung disease are considered high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19.