Smoking Marijuana Could Increase Risk Of COVID-19 Complications

Apr 10, 2020 @ 11:14am
Chemist David Dawson holds a sample of marijuana while interviewed at CW Analytical Laboratories in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Let’s face it – a lot of us are getting through the stress of quarantine by lighting up a joint or two.  But doctors warn that smoking marijuana could increase the risk of complications from COVID-19.

Dr. Albert Rizzo of the American Lung Association says smoking cannabis – much like cigarettes – causes inflammation in the lungs and can make a coronavirus infection worse.

It can also make it harder for a doctor to acccurately diagnose symptoms.

Smokers and people with asthma or lung disease are considered high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

