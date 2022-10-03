‘Smile’ Tops Weekend Box Office

Empty comfortable red seats with numbers in cinema

Smile has plenty to grin about – the horror thriller topped the weekend box office with $22 million in its opening weekend.

Last week’s winner, Don’t Worry Darling, finished second with $7.3 million, followed by The Woman King with $7 million and the new romantic comedy Bros at $4.8 million.

Rounding out the top five was the IMAX re-release of James Cameron’s Avatar, which earned $4.7 million.