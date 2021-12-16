      Weather Alert

Smelling Smoke? Here’s Why..

Dec 16, 2021 @ 3:06pm
Wind Storm Damage

Did you encounter a curious smell walking out of your house this morning?

Don’t worry, nothing’s burning … in Chicago, at least. The National Weather Service said the smoky smell originated from brush fires in Kansas and traveled roughly 600 miles on strong winds to Chicago overnight.

Chicago has been victim to powerful winds since Wednesday afternoon with some gusts pushing 70 mph. A High Wind Warning was in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday morning in several local counties.

The winds have torn up houses, streetlights and even toppled a semi off an interstate overpass in the Chinatown neighborhood.

 

NWS Chicago
@NWSChicago
Any early risers out there may smell smoke. Have no fear – there are no fires nearby. The smoke is actually from Kansas, traveling some 600 miles overnight with the strong southwest winds. #ilwx #inwx
