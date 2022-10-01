Small Ways to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone and Grow Stronger

Two hikers in nature. Closeup of man and woman holding hands while crossing the creek. Focus on hands of couple.

Sometimes, getting a little nudge out of your comfort zone can be good. It can strengthen you, mentally, emotionally and physically.

PositivityBlog.com has small ways to give yourself the chance to step out of that comfort zone. Here are things you might want to try, on the list:

Eat unusual things

Smile at everyone

Cook something new

Change up your music

Take a day offline

Get rid of stuff you haven’t used in a year

How do you step out of your own comfort zone?