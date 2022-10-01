98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Small Ways to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone and Grow Stronger

October 1, 2022 10:00AM CDT
Share
Small Ways to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone and Grow Stronger
Two hikers in nature. Closeup of man and woman holding hands while crossing the creek. Focus on hands of couple.

Sometimes, getting a little nudge out of your comfort zone can be good.  It can strengthen you, mentally, emotionally and physically.

PositivityBlog.com has small ways to give yourself the chance to step out of that comfort zone.  Here are things you might want to try, on the list:

Eat unusual things

Smile at everyone

Cook something new

Change up your music

Take a day offline

Get rid of stuff you haven’t used in a year

How do you step out of your own comfort zone?

More about:
#ComfortZone
#FriskyFriday
#GetOut
#PositivityBlog
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

NOW Is When You Are Most Likely to Collide with a Deer - Here's Why
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Clean That Coffee Maker Reservoir - Here's Why
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Have You Ever Hidden a Gift So Well You Forgot Where You Put It?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Cool Seasonal Depression
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Double Your Closet Space - for Free

Recent Posts