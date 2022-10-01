Small Ways to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone and Grow Stronger
Two hikers in nature. Closeup of man and woman holding hands while crossing the creek. Focus on hands of couple.
Sometimes, getting a little nudge out of your comfort zone can be good. It can strengthen you, mentally, emotionally and physically.
PositivityBlog.com has small ways to give yourself the chance to step out of that comfort zone. Here are things you might want to try, on the list:
Eat unusual things
Smile at everyone
Cook something new
Change up your music
Take a day offline
Get rid of stuff you haven’t used in a year
How do you step out of your own comfort zone?
