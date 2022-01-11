Weather Alert
Slow Warm Up Tuesday & Wednesday With Light Snow Forecast On Thursday
Jan 11, 2022 @ 5:17am
Strong Arctic high pressure moved over the area Monday tonight, bringing mostly clear skies, light winds and very cold temperatures, especially across interior northern Illinois.
The light winds will mean not much of a wind chill effect through the Tuesday morning commute.
Winds will pick up from the south Tuesday afternoon and evening, with gusts up to 30-35 mph, along with temperatures moderating back to the upper 20s to mid 30s.
A series of fast-moving clipper type systems look to affect the region into the weekend.
While a narrower swath of light snow accumulation is possible Wednesday night into Thursday, there is a stronger signal for the Friday system to produce more widespread snow accumulations of a few to several inches and associated travel impacts.
National Weather Service
