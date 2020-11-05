Slipknot's Knotfest launches Pulse of the Maggots Festival for up-and-coming bands
Michael Campanella/RedfernsSlipknot‘s Knotfest is giving a platform to up-and-coming heavy bands through a new virtual festival.
The inaugural Pulse of the Maggots Festival will be held next Friday, November 13. The streaming event will feature 20 artists that are “doing their part to move the culture forward.”
For the full lineup, visit Knotfest.com.
Earlier this week, Slipknot started teasing the announcement of Knotfests in Chile, Brazil and Colombia for 2021.
This year, Slipknot had planned to launch their U.S. Knotfest Roadshow tour, as well as the inaugural Knotfest U.K. and Knotfest at Sea concert cruise. However, those were all scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
