Slipknot’s Clown wants to see your own mask
Credit: Alexandria Crahan-ConwayHere’s your chance to share your own mask with Slipknot.
Percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan is asking fans to share their homemade masks via the band’s newly launched Take Off Your Face campaign.
“It can be executed from scratch, or by turning an already existing mask into your own piece of art,” Clown says. “I’ll be highlighting my favorite ones, and some of you will be chosen to participate in a LIVE chat with me while wearing your mask in front of the world.”
You can submit your mask now via Knotfest.com.
While you’re there, you may notice a lot more stuff happening on the website. That’s because Slipknot relaunched Knotfest.com with new videos, interviews, articles and other content after the band had to cancel their summer tour plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
