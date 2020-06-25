Slipknot streaming ‘Welcome to Our Neighborhood’ film in honor of debut album’s 21st anniversary
Roadrunner RecordsSlipknot‘s self-titled debut album turns 21 this month, and the masked metallers are marking the occasion by streaming their Welcome to Our Neighborhood film.
Originally released in 1999, Welcome to Our Neighborhood is described as a “home movie collection,” and includes interviews with the Knot members back in their younger days, plus early performances of songs including “Wait and Bleed,” “Surfacing,” and “Scissors.”
You can tune in starting Friday, June 26, at 5 p.m. ET via Knotfest.com.
By Josh Johnson
