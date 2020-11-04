Slipknot readying announcement for 2021 South American Knotfests
Credit: Alexandria Crahan-Conway Slipknot is planning to bring Knotfest to South America in 2021.
The masked metallers have shared a video teasing the announcement of Knotfest Colombia, Knotfest Brazil and Knotfest Chile, all set to take place next year.
Brazil and Chile will be hosting its inaugural Knotfests; the event’s been held in Colombia twice before.
For more info, stay tuned to Knotfest.com.
In 2020, Slipknot had planned to launch their U.S. Knotfest Roadshow tour, as well as the inaugural Knotfest U.K. and Knotfest at Sea concert cruise. However, those were all scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Josh Johnson
