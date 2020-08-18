Slip Into September with Forest Preserve Nature, Fitness and Education Programs
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s upcoming in-person and online Zoom programs feature hiking, yoga and workshops on bike maintenance and safe paddling. Here are the early September offerings:
NEW LENOX – “Bicycle Care Workshop,” 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, Hickory Creek Barrens Nature Preserve. Learn how to properly maintain your bicycle on your own to prolong its life and make sure the bike is running in top shape. Free; all ages. Registration is not required.
ZOOM WEBINAR – “Paddling Safety and River Hazards,” 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. Join certified canoe and kayak instructors for an informational online presentation that will discuss safe padding in Will County and the potential hazards that can exist on the waterways. Free; ages 16 or older. Register for this virtual event on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.
CRETE TOWNSHIP – “Yoga on the Hill,” 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Plum Creek Nature Center. Awaken and restore the body and mind with a gentle morning yoga class on the hilltop. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat. Ages 13 or older; $18 per person. Registration required: 708-946-2216.
ROMEOVILLE – “Family Fun Hike at Isle a la Cache,” 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Isle a la Cache Museum. Bring your family outside to hike with a naturalist through the woods along the Des Plaines River. Free; all ages. Register by Friday, Sept. 4; 815-886-1467.
CUSTER TOWNSHIP – “Hikin’ With Your Hound,” 10-11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, Kankakee Sands Preserve. Enjoy a morning stroll through the beautiful sand prairie with a naturalist and your pup. The hike is 1-2 miles and dogs must be on a leash no longer than 10 feet. Free; all ages. Register by Sept. 4; 815-722-9470.
Online registration for in-person programs also is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.