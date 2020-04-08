Slim Thug donates 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to Houston’s essential workers

Prince Williams/Wireimage
While recovering from at home from his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, Slim Thug donated 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to essential workers in his hometown of Houston, Texas.
Tuesday, Houston’s ABC 13 reported the rapper partnered with his relief team, Smoke Shield, to donate the bottles to the Metro police department, METRO bus drivers, and healthcare workers during the month of April.
“I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time,” Slim Thug told ABC 13. “They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going.”
With help from rapper Baby Bash, Slim Thug and Smoke Sheild plan to donate an additional 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer by April 15th.
Slim Thug revealed in an Instagram video last month that he got tested for the coronavirus, telling fans, “I feel like I’m good but y’all better take it serious. It’s real out here. Coronavirus.”
Texas currently as a confirmed 9,416 COVID-19 cases, with a leading 2.146 of those cases in Harris County, where Houston is.
