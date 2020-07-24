      Weather Alert

Sleeping with Sirens unveil new song, “Talking to Myself,” off upcoming deluxe ‘How It Feels to Be Lost’ album

Jul 24, 2020 @ 2:30pm

Sumerian RecordsSleeping with Sirens has dropped a new single called “Talking to Myself.”

The fresh track, which you can download now via digital outlets, is included in the upcoming deluxe version of the latest Sirens album, How It Feels to Be Lost. The expanded record, which includes a total of four bonus tracks, is due out August 21.

Along with “Talking to Myself,” the deluxe How It Feels to Be Lost includes acoustic versions of three tracks off the album, including the single “Agree to Disagree.”

The original How It Feels to Be Lost was released last September.

By Josh Johnson
