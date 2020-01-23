SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
A sleep expert says that sleeping on your back is ideal. It reduces pressure on your muscles and joints, as long as you don’t have sleep apnea, or snoring problems. The worst position for deep rest? Sleeping face-down, which is on your front, or your “tummy.”
Social media, however, is divided on this important topic. How do you sleep at night? Back? Front? Side?
It all started when a man posted a photo on Twitter… It showed 18 different ways to sleep, in a bed.
The post received 12,000 likes and over 1,300 retweets.