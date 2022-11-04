Sleep Out Saturday Spend a Night, Change a Life

Saturday, November 5

Rally at College of DuPage, Lakeside Pavilion

6:00 pm

Join Bridge Communities as they spend a night outside in tents, sleeping bags, and cars in honor of the families housed and mentored by Bridge Communities. This fall, any night between October 28 – December 3, participate in an immersive experience with Sleep Out Saturday with your family, group, company, or as an individual. Sleep Out for an empathy-building night and to raise critical funds, all to give homes and hope to families facing homelessness.

