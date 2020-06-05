Slayer announces on-demand release of ‘The Repentless Killogy’ for International Day of Slayer
Credit: Tom TronckocFor the last 18 years, June 6 has marked the International Day of Slayer. For this year’s celebration, the retired thrash legends have announced the on-demand release of their film The Repentless Killogy.
Part concert doc and part original movie, The Repentless Killogy first premiered last fall. For the first time, it’ll be available on demand this Saturday for a limited time, devilish price of $6.66. Half the proceeds will be donated to Crew Nation in support of live music crew members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slayer played their final show ever last November.
By Josh Johnson
