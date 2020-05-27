Slay at Home with members of Trivium, Bush, Megadeth & more during virtual metal festival
Courtesy RoadrunnerWhile you won’t be able to do any moshing for the foreseeable future, an online event is inviting you to Slay at Home.
The two-day, virtual metal festival takes place May 29-30, and will include performances by Triviumfrontman Matt Heafy, Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale, Twelve Foot Ninja, and film composer/Marilyn Manson collaborator Tyler Bates.
Additionally, the lineup promises “collaborations and commissioned music” featuring members of Megadeth, Stone Sour, GWAR, The Cult, Type O Negative, Suicidal Tendencies and The Dillinger Escape Plan, as well as special appearances by members of Anthrax, Volbeat, Hatebreed and Testament.
Slay at Home will stream live via YouTube and Facebook, and will help raise money for MusiCares and GlobalGiving’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
For more info, visit SlayatHomeFest.com.
By Josh Johnson
