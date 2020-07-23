Slash, Sebastian Bach taking part livestream event celebrating 40th anniversary of AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’
Consequence of Sound/Gibson/Sony LegacyAC/DC‘s legendary 1980 album Back in Black was released 40 years ago this Saturday, and to mark the milestone, an online celebration featuring a variety of well-known hard-rock musicians will take place Friday, July 24, at Consequence of Sound‘s various social media channels.
The streaming event, dubbed “Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration,” will kick off at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, and will feature appearances by Slash, ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and members Alice in Chains, Cage the Elephant, Anthrax, Lamb of God and Trivium, among many other famous rockers.
The celebration, which will be hosted by acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Jared James Nichols, will include performances, testimonials and music tutorials.
Other musicians and celebrities slated to take part in the special include REO Speedwagon guitarist Dave Amato, ex-Runaways singer Cherie Currie, Orianthi, comic Brian Posehn and members of Refused, Airbourne and GWAR.
To kick off the event, a contest has been launched offering a variety of AC/DC gear, including a Gibson Custom Shop 1961 Les Paul SG “Red Devil” guitar like the one Angus Young plays, and two black Gibson SG Standards.
To watch the livestream, visit Consequence of Sound’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitch channels.
By Matt Friedlander
