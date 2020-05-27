Slammers Want Break In Rent And Will Not Release Details Of Naming Rights
The Joliet Slammers are asking the Joliet City Council Stadium Committee for a break in the rent and utilities. The Slammers have been preparing for a season to open later this summer but no decision has been made yet.
Meanwhile, the Slammers will not release the naming rights agreement with DuPage Medical Group despite the Illinois Attorney General’s Office issuing an opinion to release the agreement following a freedom information request by a local media outlet.
Next week the full city council will meet and go back to their 2 meetings to include a pre-council meeting on Monday and full council meeting on Tuesday. Also on the agenda on Monday, the search for a new City Manager position.