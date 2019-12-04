Skooters Idol Tonight (Final Qualifying Night)
Skooter’s Roadhouse is BACK and with that means the very best karaoke singing competition around! Skooter’s Idol is the only karaoke competition that pays you to sing every Wednesday at 7pm with concert tickets and cash prizes for weekly winners, and the grand prize winner will walk away with $4,000! This is your final week to Qualify for the Semi-finals December 11th.
Country, Rock, or Pop come show us your talents!
Register to win tickets to see the Trans Siberian Orchestra Monday, December 30th @ Allstate Arena.
Round up your friends and family and join the fun to make sure your favorite has their chance at the crown…because audience participation counts! It’s always a fun time at Skooter’s Idol!
Your favorite local radio on-air personalities will be judging each week from our family of radio stations- WCCQ, Q Rock, Star, and WJOL, along with the one and only Roy Gregory as your host
Check out Skooter’s Roadhouse daily dinner specials, Taco Tuesday, Bingo Thursdays, and the BEST in live entertainment all weekend long! Something for everyone…. At Skooter’s Roadhouse! The BULL IS.BACK!
- And visit Skooter’s all week long for their famous Barbecue smoked to perfection, Taco Tuesdays, and Bingo every Thursday.
- Skooter’s Roadhouse offers the very best in live entertainment. Check out their upcoming Skooter Bell’s Christmas Party on Monday December 23…. 4 hour premium bar, appetizer buffet, ugly sweater contest, and live DJ! Get your tickets TODAY at Skooter’s Roadhouse DOT COM
- Skooters Roadhouse is located at 700 W. Jefferson Street (Route 52 west of Route 59) in Shorewood just off of I-55