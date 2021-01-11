Six Hotel Trends We’ll See in 2021…

Here are a few hotel trends you can expect to see this year: More rooms that can double as an office. More touchless technology, like “mobile keys.” More flexibility if you need to cancel. And more outdoor spaces.
Hotels are hoping we get back to traveling this year. But things might be a little different the next time you check in. Here are six hotel trends that experts expect to see in 2021 . . .
1. Rooms that can double as your office. With so many people working from home, they expect a lot of us to save vacation days and work from our hotel room on trips. So things like desks and fast Wi-Fi will be even more important.
2. Extended stays. Instead of small trips, a lot of us will take one BIG trip and make the most of it. So hotels might have better deals for people who want to stay a week or two.
3. Touchless technology. Like checking in online instead of going to the front desk. And a lot of hotels are adding “mobile keys” where an app on your phone gets you into your room.
4. More flexibility if you need to cancel. Marriott just extended its 24-hour cancelation policy through March. So expect other hotel chains to follow suit.
5. People wanting more privacy. A lot of us still don’t even want to walk through a hotel lobby if we can avoid it. We’d rather just have our own place. So Airbnb bookings will be big again this year.
6. More outdoor spaces. A lot of hotels are adding more outdoor areas this winter, so they’ll be ready for spring.
