Six Flags Will Take Reservations Post-Pandemic
A closed sign is seen at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Saturday, May 2, 2020. Six Flags Great America won't be opening this month. The company says their 2020 season will not begin until mid-May at the earliest amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
When Six Flags re-opens its amusement parks, you will need a reservation to go.
A new reservation system was announced on Wednesday.
The online reservation system will be to limit capacity and promote social distancing. Visitors will reserve a day as well as a time to arrive at the park so entryways will not be crowded. You will also have to pre-pay for parking online as well.
Six Flags own 26 amusement parks throughout North America including Six Flags in Gurnee. Here’s more from Yahoo News.