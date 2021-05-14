Six Flags To Offer 50K Free Tickets!
A roller coaster against a partly cloudy sky at sunset. Two of the loops of the roller coaster are in the foreground, with the rest of the ride continuing into the background. Several small cloud banks are scattered in the sky.
Six Flags Great America will offer 50-thousand free tickets to their theme parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly vaccinated Illinois residents. The value of the donated tickets is four-million-dollars. Some of the tickets will be given away outside the Gurnee park. Other tickets will be given out by local health departments in the north suburbs, along with other community groups in Cook County. The latest vaccine incentive announcement follows the federal authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.