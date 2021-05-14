      Weather Alert

Six Flags To Offer 50K Free Tickets To Encourage Vaccinations In Illinois

May 14, 2021 @ 7:44am

Six Flags Great America will offer 50-thousand free tickets to their theme parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly vaccinated Illinois residents. The value of the donated tickets is four-million-dollars. Some of the tickets will be given away outside the Gurnee park. Other tickets will be given out by local health departments in the north suburbs, along with other community groups in Cook County. The latest vaccine incentive announcement follows the federal authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Here's What It Means, If You See a Dryer Sheet in your Mailbox.
‘I Had Been Kidnapped’: Tiktoker Says She Found Out She Was a 'Missing Person' Since 1980
Tim McGraw's Daughter Reveals Never-Before-Seen Family Throwbacks on His Birthday
CDC says fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks anymore!