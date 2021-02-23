      Weather Alert

Six Flags Great America Plans To Reopen With Rides April 24th

Feb 23, 2021 @ 11:47am

Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee is planning to reopen with rides on April 24th. Officials say they are working closely with the Illinois Department of Commerce to finalize opening guidelines for the theme park. Six Flags wasn’t allowed to have rides in operation in late November, when it opened for the Holiday in the Park season. Officials already have approval from state and local leaders to open the Hurricane Harbor water park on May 29th. Health and safety protocols will be in place.

Popular Posts
Video: WJOL Takes You Inside The Vaccine Clinic At Joliet West Field House
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
Wife Finds Husband’s Secret Instagram Account, Discovers What He’s Really Into...
How are you going to celebrate another St. Patrick's Day during the pandemic?
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year*!